Lompoc Parks & Recreation and the Kiwanis Club will sponsor and co-host the community's 17th annual golf tournament on Friday, April 29, at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village.
Golf enthusiasts of all skill levels are encouraged to participate in the four-person scramble that benefits the Parks and Rec's Youth Scholarship Fund and Kiwanis' support of Lompoc youth.
The tournament will feature lunch, hors d’oeuvres, awards, raffles and mulligans, as well as golf.
Check-in time is 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m.
Fees are $65 for Mission Club members; $125 per person; $150 for tee sponsors (includes tee sign); $600 for business sponsors (includes tee sign and four golfers).
The deadline to register for the tournament is Tuesday, April 26.
Registration is available online at apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation or by calling Lompoc Parks & Recreation Manager Mario Guerrero Jr. at 805-875-8095.
This year’s tournament sponsor is Kingsway Financial Advisors. Other sponsorship opportunities are still available.