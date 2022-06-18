The Allan Hancock College women's basketball program has announced the schedule for its summer camp.
The camp is set to take place on July 25-28 inside of the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day and is open to ages 8-17.
Participants will receive instruction from current and former AHC women's basketball players and coaching staff on several fundamental skills, including shooting, dribbling, ball handling, footwork, defense, rebounding, passing, guard work and post play.
Registration is set at $85 per participant for the four-day event.
Online registration is now open and space is limited! To register, visit the Hancock College ticketing website, ahcbulldogs.com/ticketing.
Individuals should contact the camp coordinator, Andre Scott, with questions related to the event, at andre.scott@hancockcollege.edu.