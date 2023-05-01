If you missed the Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch of the American Association of University Women's Earth Day presentation, or you just want a chance to see it again, a special encore presentation will be available on Tuesday.
Land Trust of Santa Barbara County Director, Meredith Hendricks will share her extensive background in protecting and expanding public lands, and discuss some local challenges.
The program will be held live via Zoom at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2. Registration is required for this free-of-charge program.