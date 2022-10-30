 Skip to main content
Registration for Lompoc Christmas parade open; must submit by Nov. 21

Applications for this year’s Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade, themed “Holiday Nights, Lights & Sights,” are now available to the public.

Individuals, groups or businesses interested in participating in the parade must complete and submit an application no later than Monday, Nov. 21, to the Parks and Rec Division, located at 125 W. Walnut Ave.

The parade is slated for 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.

