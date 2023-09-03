The new Vikings Classic Car Show will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, in Solvang from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with admission free to the general public.
Other activities during the weekend include a fund raising dinner on Friday, Oct. 6, at Mendenhall Museum of Gasoline Pumps & Petrolina in Buellton and a Santa Ynez Valley Garage Tour benefiting the Pirate Garage at SYV High School on Sunday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The car show will feature a lineup of classic cars and motorcycles, hot rods, sports cars, muscle cars, vans, pickups, and other special interest vehicles.