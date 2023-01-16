020720 Lompoc father-daughter dance 13.jpg
Fathers and daughters move to the music during one of three 2020 father/daughter dances at the Anderson Recreation Center in Lompoc.

Registration now is open for the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division's annual Father/ Daughter Dance in February.

Participants are invited to register for one of three evenings of their choice: Friday, Saturday and Sunday Feb. 3, 4 and 5, each from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The event is for young ladies age 3 to 18 and the man in their life — dad or father figure. Fathers can treat "their little Valentine" to a semiformal night of dancing and activities, according to the announcement. 

