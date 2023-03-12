Lompoc Youth Commission's ninth annual Teaching Our Teens As Leaders (TOTAL) Conference is scheduled for Friday, March 24 at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center.
Registration is open to all junior high and high school students. Registration fees are $15 per student, and scholarships are available upon request.
The teen leadership event will feature keynote speaker Dr. Laymon Hicks, author of “A Kids Book about Failure," as well as breakout sessions designed to teach, motivate, empower, and inspire participants.