Dear Heloise: I feel so sorry for residents in assisted living or nursing homes. All too many families look upon these two places to warehouse the elderly, never bothering to visit their loved ones or take them out to lunch or dinner someplace. Many don't even pick up the telephone to call and ask if their relative is enjoying life, needs to go shopping or would like to take a drive.

For Mother's Day, we see deliveries of plants and cut flowers, but that doesn't take the place of a caring son or daughter who visits their parents. The elderly usually have enough dusting powder, slippers and candy. Or someone will give them a very large bottle of shampoo without any thought to the weight of the bottle or the residents' inability to pick up heavy items.

I've seen many of our residents in tears over the neglect and thoughtless actions of their adult children. The elderly want to be remembered with phone calls (and don't be in a hurry to get off the phone). Even small daily news that seems mundane to us is important to them.

