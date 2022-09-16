Heloise 9.28

Dear Heloise: The staff where I work is having a retirement party in late October for a very nice co-worker. He and his wife have done very well for themselves financially. They don't have children, their house is paid off, as are their cars, and in truth, they want for nothing. So, what do you give to someone retiring from a job they've done for about 30 years? The company is giving him an expensive watch and a large flat-screen TV. I'm open to suggestions. -- H.G., Norman, Oklahoma

A lot depends on what your co-worker enjoys doing. You can give them tickets to shows, sports events or plays. Has your co-worker expressed a desire to take a class or learn something new? You can always gift them with things related to a hobby, such as an engraved golf club for a golfer, or a camera if they enjoy photography. How about a subscription to a wine club or a class on pottery or cooking? If they like to read, you can always give them a gift card to a bookstore or buy them an e-reader. I hope this helps you make a selection. -- Heloise

