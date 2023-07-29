 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Chamber Spotlight

Riverbench Winery: 50 years producing wine in the Santa Maria Valley | Chamber Spotlight

Riverbench Winery Interview: Danae Smith, General Manager of Riverbench Vineyard & Winery

Isabel Guerrero of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce sits down to speak to Danae Smith, General Manager of Riverbench Vineyard & Winery about the company's 50 year celebration and future plans.

The drive east on Betteravia Road takes you through the productive fields of the Santa Maria Valley with a backdrop of hills and peaks of the San Rafael Mountains.

Staying on the west side of the riverbed, the drive will take you through the towns of Garey and Sisquoc before leading to Riverbench Vineyard & Winery's landscaped parking lot on Foxen Canyon Road.

Walking past the grassy, inviting front seating area, visitors are able to enjoy the views that surround and accent the property featuring vineyards first planted in the 1970s, and a tasting room built from a fully restored 1920s era craftsman-style home.

Santa Barbara County wine lovers, or those just looking to enjoy a taste or two, now have two locations to enjoy the sustainably crafted wines from Riverbench Winery. Their location on the Foxen Canyon Wine Trail, and a new tasting room at 137 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara. 
072823-smt-photo-riverbench-1.jpg

Danae Smith, general manager of Riverbench Vineyard & Winery, pours a glass of wine at their Foxen Wine Trail location, 6020 Foxen Canyon Rd.

Riverbench Winery and Vineyard, located on Foxen Canyon Road in the Santa Maria Valley, offers a taste of handcrafted, "small portfolio" wines sustainably created by fruit cultivated on the tasting room property.

This article was produced in partnership with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.  See the interview video and listen to the full interview between Riverbench Winery and Vineyard General Manager, Danae Smith and Isabel Guerrero, Marketing and Communications Coordinator for the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. 

0
0
0
0
0