Heloise

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: Nearly two years ago, our son was in a terrible car accident while driving back to his college. Before he left, I took two index cards and wrote his name, our home address, phone number, plus my son's blood type and the fact that he was a diabetic on each index card. For reasons I can't explain, I just had a bad feeling before he left that cold January morning. I placed one index card in the glove compartment of the car and the second one in his wallet.

A truck ran a stop sign and plowed into my son's car, knocking him unconscious. His car caught fire, but another driver stopped immediately and managed to pull my son from the wreck. When EMS arrived, they checked his wallet and found the index card with all the information I had written down. I was told at the hospital that the index card had helped save his life, because it listed the medications he could not take, his insulin dosage and who to contact.

I thought this might be a hint worth sending because it might save someone else's life as well. My son is now back at college but will probably walk with a cane for the rest of his life. He's alive and in good spirits thanks to an index card. -- Ruth Q., A Reader in California

