Boo at the Zoo

Boo at the Zoo will return to Santa Barbara Zoo on the weekends of Oct. 21-23 and 28-30, from 5 to 8 p.m.

 Contributed

The Santa Barbara Zoo is bringing back a Halloween favorite — Boo at the Zoo — after a two-year break because of the pandemic.

Members of the community are invited to six days of kid-friendly, safe and traffic-free trick-or-treating during the weekends of Oct. 21-23 and 28-30, from 5 to 8 p.m. each day.

During that time, the zoo will transform into a world of "monsterous thrills and chills," featuring trick-or-treating, train rides, creepy-crawly animal encounters, mad science experiments, bounce houses and dancing, according to the event announcement.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0