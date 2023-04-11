 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Santa Barbara County skate pro wins big at international competition in Tampa

Santa Barbara County skate pro wins big at international competition in Tampa

When faced with the unknown, local skateboarding professional Robby Hargreaves recently met the challenge head on, packing his skateboard and gear and heading for Tampa, Florida without assurance that he would be permitted to compete in the Tampa Pro contest due to a last-minute registration.

What started with fingers crossed on a flight from the Central Coast to Tampa, ended with a No. 1 spot in an international competition that included talented riders from Brazil, Puerto Rico and Japan.

"I wanted to do it so that I would know if what I was teaching my students, really worked," Hargreaves said. 

040623 Robby Hargreaves 6.jpeg

First place winner Robby Hargreaves, of Santa Barbara County, completes an invert trick during one of his runs at the Tampa Pro international skateboarding competition in Florida. 
040623 Robby Hargreaves 5.jpeg

First place winner Robby Hargreaves, of Santa Barbara County, shreds during the Tampa Pro TM Industry skateboarding contest that included 17 riders from around the world. 
040623 Robby Hargreaves 4.png

Robby Hargreaves, in green shirt, holds up his first place award as fellow podium winners celebrate their wins in the international Tampa Pro TM Industry skateboarding contest held March 3-5 in Florida.
040623 Robby Hargreaves 2.jpg

Lompoc resident and Solvang skate shop owner Robby Hargreaves takes five at the Braille House in San Leandro where he teaches skateboarding to kids and adults of all ages every week. Hargreaves won first place in the Tampa Pro TM Industry skateboarding contest in March, beating out 16 riders in his division.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0