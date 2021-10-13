Santa Barbara remains under an
air quality watch Wednesday due to strong winds that have kicked up smoke and ash from the Alisal fire that has burned more than 15,000 acres after igniting Monday in the Santa Ynez Mountains.
The
Air Pollution Control District in coordination with County Public Health issued the advisory on Tuesday.
According to officials, the situation is dynamic and air quality conditions can quickly change, with the potential to exacerbate heart or lung conditions. As a precaution, time spent outside should be limited for older adults, pregnant women and children when smoke can be seen or smelled.
When air quality reaches unhealthy levels, officials recommend that all residents head indoors, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, close all windows and doors, and drink plenty of fluids. Essential workers who must work outside during wildfire smoke conditions are recommended to use a properly fitted N95 mask for protection.
Should symptoms develop after exposure to smoke and soot — repeated coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, nausea or unusual fatigue or lightheadedness — locals should contact their doctor, officials said.
For updates on local air quality conditions, visit
www.ourair.org/todays-air-quality or fire.airnow.gov.
Federal officials are expected to resume command of firefighting resources on Wednesday after the Alisal fire grew to more than 6,000 acres on Tuesday and with 0% containment, as gusty winds have impeded efforts to drop retardant from the air, according to a U.S. Forest Service spokesman.
Photos: Images from the Alisal Fire
101321 air tanker eliason 1.jpg
38 min ago
A fixed-wing air tanker drops Phos-chek fire retardant on the Alisal fire, which has grown to 15,442 acres with 5% containment by Wednesday afternoon.
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Contributed Photo
101421 Alisal Fire livestock 04
26 min ago
A horse stands in its stall at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara on Wednesday after being evacuated from the Alisal Fire along the Gaviota Coast. Santa Barbara Equine Assistance and Evacuation Team, along with county Animal Services, coordinated evacuation efforts for local horses, goats, sheep and other livestock.
Laura Place, Staff
101421 Alisal Fire livestock 03
30 min ago
A miniature horse and its best friend, a black goat, are sheltered in a stall together at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara after being evacuated during the Alisal Fire.
Laura Place
101421 Alisal Fire livestock 02
34 min ago
Tammy Thompson of Santa Barbara Equine Assistance and Evacuation Team bottle feeds a lamb evacuated to the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara during the Alisal Fire. Over 130 livestock, including sheep, donkeys, goats and horses, were being sheltered at the showgrounds on Wednesday.
Laura Place, Staff
101321 air tanker eliason 2.jpg
38 min ago
A fixed-wing air tanker drops Phos-chek fire retardant on the Alisal fire, which has grown to 15,442 acres with 5% containment by Wednesday afternoon.
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Contributed Photo
101321 air tanker eliason 3.jpg
38 min ago
A fixed-wing air tanker drops Phos-chek fire retardant on the Alisal fire, which has grown to 15,442 acres with 5% containment by Wednesday afternoon.
101321 air tanker eliason 4.jpg
38 min ago
A fixed-wing air tanker drops Phos-chek fire retardant on the Alisal fire, which has grown to 15,442 acres with 5% containment by Wednesday afternoon.
A fixed-wing air tanker drops Phos-chek fire retardant on the Alisal fire, which has grown to 15,442 acres with 5% containment by Wednesday afternoon.
101321 air tanker eliason 2
40 min ago
A fixed-wing air tanker drops Phos-chek on the Alisal fire, which as grown to 15,442 acres with 5% containment Wednesday afternoon.
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Contributed Photo
101421 Alisal Fire livestock 01
42 min ago
Horses from Circle Bar B Guest Ranch in Goleta were evacuated Monday night to the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara as the Alisal Fire quickly spread. Santa Barbara Equine Assistance and Evacuation Team, along with county Animal Services, coordinated evacuation efforts for local horses, goats, sheep and other livestock.
Laura Place, Staff
101321 sbcapcd alisal fire 1.jpg
1 hr ago
The Alisal fire on Tuesday.
Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, Contributed Photo
101321 sbcapcd alisal fire 2.jpg
1 hr ago
The Alisal fire on Tuesday.
Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, Contributed Photo
101321 sbcapcd alisal fire 3.jpg
1 hr ago
The Alisal fire on Tuesday.
Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, Contributed Photo
101321 caltrans alisal fire 1.jpg
1 hr ago
Caltrans workers on Wednesday repair a Highway 101 guardrail damaged in the Alisal fire.
Caltrans, Contributed Photo
101321 caltrans alisal fire 2.jpg
1 hr ago
Caltrans workers on Wednesday repair a Highway 101 guardrail damaged in the Alisal fire.
Caltrans, Contributed Photo
Alisal Fire deer
21 hrs ago
The Alisal Fire has now grown to over 13,000 acres in size. This photo from Mike Eliason of the Santa Barbara County Fire shows a deer near a recently burned area near Refugio Road.
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Alisal Fire 8
21 hrs ago
The Alisal fire is now reported to have grown to over 13,000 acres in size.
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Alisal Fire 7
21 hrs ago
Firecrews work on a roadside fire off of Calle Real near Refugio Road on Tuesday.
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Alisal Fire - National Forest Service
Updated
5 hrs ago
The Alisal fire pushed west toward Mariposa Reina on Tuesday.
Los Padres National Forest Service
101221 alisal fire reagan ranch
23 hrs ago
The Alisal fire from the Reagan Ranch taken at about noon on Tuesday.
U.S. Forest Service, Contributed Photo
101221 tanker airport sm
Updated
21 hrs ago
A fixed-wing tanker flies over Santa Maria after taking off Tuesday from the Santa Maria Public Airport to aid firefighters in the Alisal fire.
Dave Minsky, Staff
101221 alisal fire eliason guillermo canyon
Updated
2 hrs ago
A Cal Fire engine company provides structure protection at a ranch off Highway 101 and Guillermo Canyon on Tuesday as flames from the Alisal fire approach down the slopes above.
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Alisal fire backfire.jpg
Updated
21 hrs ago
Firefighters from a Santa Barbara County Fire Department hand crew set a backfire to burn off dry grasses near Highway 101 as part of the battle against the Alisal fire burning in the rugged ridges and canyons above the Gaviota Coast.
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Alisal spot fire along Hwy 101.jpg
Updated
21 hrs ago
Firefighters spray water on spot fires that ignited from the Alisal fire in dry grass down the side of the bluffs along southbound Highway 101 at Vista Point, north of Refugio State Beach.
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Alisal fire smoke from Regan's ranch
Updated
2 hrs ago
Smoke from the Alisal fire rises above the trees surrounding the ranch of former president Ronald Reagan in the Santa Ynez Mountains. The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors declared an emergency as a result of the fire that exploded from ignition to 8,000 acres in about 24 hours.
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department
101221 alisal eliason 6
Updated
5 hrs ago
A Santa Barbara County Fire Department brush truck is outlined by the glowing smoke from the Alisal fire early Tuesday morning near Refugio Road.
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department
101221 alisal eliason 3.jpg
Updated
2 hrs ago
Smoke billows from the Alisal fire Tuesday morning in Refugio Canyon as a Croman Corp. Sikorsky SH-3 heads back to refill its tank after making another water drop on the flames.
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department
101221 alisal eliason 5.jpg
Updated
2 hrs ago
Smoke billows from the Alisal fire Tuesday morning in Refugio Canyon.
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department
101221 alisal eliason 4.jpg
Updated
2 hrs ago
The Alisal fire jumped four lanes of Highway 101 as flames continued to burn Tuesday morning, and by 6:30 p.m. had grown to 13,400 acres, with only 5% containment, fire officials said.
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department
101221 alisal fire dozers eliason
Updated
2 hrs ago
A pair of firefighting bulldozers, at top left, cut a line along the western flank of the Alisal fire early Tuesday morning near Tajiguas Beach in Santa Barbara County.
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department
101221 hwy 154 4.jpg
Updated
2 hrs ago
Highway 154, which serves as an alternate route between Santa Barbara and other Santa Barbara County cities, was backed up Tuesday due to the shutdown of Highway 101 by the the Alisal fire.
California Highway Patrol, Contributed
101221 hwy 154 2.jpg
Updated
22 hrs ago
Highway 154 was experiencing heavier-than-normal traffic Tuesday due to the Alisal fire shutting down Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Contributed Photo, California Highway Patrol
101221 hwy 154 7.jpg
Updated
21 hrs ago
California Highway Patrol officials advised motorists on Tuesday to take Interstate 5 or Highway 154, shown above, as alternate routes due to the shutdown of Highway 101 near Santa Barbara as a result of the Alisal fire.
California Highway Patrol, Contributed
101221 alisal fire LPNF
Updated
21 hrs ago
An aerial view of the Alisal fire taken Tuesday morning, less than 24 hours after the fire broke out in the area of West Camino Cielo and Refugio Road in the Santa Ynez Mountains.
U.S. Forest Service, Contributed
101221 alisal fire
Updated
22 hrs ago
An aerial view of the Alisal fire, which broke out Monday shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of West Camino Cielo and Refugio Road in the Santa Ynez Mountains and grew to 6,000 acres with 0% containment in less than 24 hours due to gusty winds and old-growth chaparral, according to officials.
Contributed Photo, Inciweb
Alisal Fire morning briefing
Updated
Oct 12, 2021
Fire crews and emergency personnel gather for a morning briefing on the size and growth of the Alisal Fire, Tuesday morning.
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Alisal Fire 3
Updated
Oct 12, 2021
The view of the Alisal Fire from the Reagan Ranch courtesy of Fleming Bertelsen.
Fleming Bertelsen, Los Padres National Forest Twitter
Alisal Fire 2
Updated
Oct 12, 2021
Potent offshore winds push heavy smoke seaward from the Alisal fire that broke out about 2 p.m. on the ridgeline of the Santa Ynez Mountains high above Refugio State Beach.
Contributed Photo, Los Padres National Forest Twitter
Alisal Fire photo provided by Los Padres National Forest air attack
Updated
Oct 12, 2021
An aerial photo of the Alisal incident shows heavy smoke being blown seaward by high offshore winds Monday afternoon.,
Contributed Photo, Los Padres National Forest Twitter
Alisal Fire
Updated
Oct 12, 2021
Heavy smoke billows up from a wildfire that was sparked around 2 p.m. Monday amid heavy offshore winds on the ridgeline of the Santa Ynez Mountains above Refugio State Beach.
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Photo of Alisal Fire provided by Santa Barbara County Fire
Updated
Oct 12, 2021
Santa Ynez Valley lies below a wildfire that ignited around 2 p.m. Monday near the intersection of West Camino Cielo and Refugio Road. Pushed over the ridgeline of the Santa Ynez Mountains by potent offshore winds, it quickly grew to more than 500 acres, prompting mandatory evacuations of the land below.
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.