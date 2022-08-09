080922 California Bat 1.jpg

Visitors observe as bats fly in to feed from the bat boxes displayed at the Neal Taylor Nature Center.

 Contributed

The Neal Taylor Nature Center is inviting members of the public to "go batty" with its newest California myotis exhibit and live program that features a guided talk about the local bat population and chance to watch them come out to feed.

A series of live presentations are slated for the next three Saturdays: Aug. 13 at 7:45 p.m.; Aug. 20 at 7:35 a.m.; and Aug. 27 at 7:25 p.m.

According to Center Executive Director Julie McDonald, close to 600 bats identified by Santa Barbara Natural History Museum biologist Paul Collins as California myotis — or micro bats — fly into two separate bat boxes located on the property, which are part of the live exhibit for viewing.

080922 California Bat 2.jpg

The California myotis are considered micro bats, characterized as small, mouse-eared bats with small feet.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0