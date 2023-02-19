Santa Barbara poet laureate Emerita Sojourner Kincaid Rolle has received national recognition for her illustrated children’s book “Free at Last: A Juneteenth Poem.”
The SLJ praised Rolle’s writing for its “lyrical feel that evokes a range of emotions, from sadness for the realities of the many hardships still faced right after emancipation, to the hope and resilience of newfound freedom.”
“Free at Last: A Juneteenth Poem” was illustrated by Alex Bostic, the renowned artist who created the 2022 Edmonia Lewis Commemorative Forever stamp for the USPS Black Heritage Series.
The book has received national acclaim from Kirkus Reviews, PBS, Publisher’s Weekly and Booklist, where it received a starred review and Editor’s Choice designation. It is available at Barnes and Noble and through Rolle’s website, sojournerkincaidrolle.com.
The SLJ noted that their recommended titles “cover some of the experiences lived by the enslaved in this county, from 1619 (the first slave ship) to 1865 (Juneteenth),” and can offer a “nuanced presentation of major historical events of Black history.”
Additional authors on the list include Pulitzer Prize winner Nikole Hannah-Jones, Newbury Award winner Renée Watson and Grammy Award winner Rhiannon Giddens.
Sojourner Kincaid Rolle served as Santa Barbara poet laureate from 2015-17, and has been succeeded by Enid Osborn, Laure-Anne Bosselaar and Emma Trelles. The search for the city’s next Poet Laureate is currently underway.