Barbara Robertson, Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation president, CEO, will retire from her position on Dec. 31, and the Foundation is starting the search to fill the position.
Robertson was appointed to the position for the third time in February of 2020 and lead the organization through tumultuous and unprecedented challenges faced during the coronavirus pandemic.
While adapting to the pandemic by creating virtual alternatives to events and continuing their work remotely, the organization was able to award more than $21 million in college scholarships during her tenure.
“We owe Barbara a tremendous debt of gratitude for her calm, steady leadership during a period of unprecedented social turmoil and uncertainty these past two-plus years,” said Scholarship Foundation Board Chair Matt Rowe.
Robertson is ending a career in the area nonprofit sector that has lasted more than 30 years. She moved to Santa Barbara in 1989, becoming fiscal director of the Santa Barbara Community Housing Corp. In 1993 Robertson became director of finance of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.
“I could not be prouder of what my team and I accomplished under some genuinely difficult circumstances,” Robertson said. “The Scholarship Foundation is a true community gem, and it has been the honor of my lifetime to have contributed to its 60-year legacy of supporting the educational aspirations of students and families countywide. I expect to see even greater things from this exceptional organization in the years ahead.”
After working at Santa Barbara City College and Music Academy of the West, Robertson returned to the Scholarship Foundation in 2011 as operations director.
She was later appointed the chief operating officer in 2016, and was previously named interim president twice, from April to July 2015 and from February to September 2018.