The Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon is set to return on Saturday, May 7, in partnership with new presenting sponsor, the Chumash Casino Resort.
An event spokesman said the half-marathon will feature a scenic route that starts and finishes at Solvang Park and offers runners views of windmills, rolling hills, vineyards and 12 wineries before finishing on Copenhagen Drive.
“The Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon relationship is a great fit for Chumash Casino Resort,” said John Elliott, CEO for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “Supporting a world-class event in our community that brings visitors and provides a platform for charity fundraising was an easy decision for us."
Participants can also opt for a shorter run with the two-person, half-marathon relay, which includes a post-race wine-tasting experience. After crossing the finish line, runners are invited to join family and friends to kick back, relax, sip and savor wines from 20 wineries at the post-race Wine & Music Festival in Solvang Park.
“We are proud to partner with Chumash Casino Resort, the region's leading entertainment destination,” said Phyllis Blanchard, director of partnerships. “Together, we will help runners enjoy the benefits of a healthy and active lifestyle. We are excited to work with Chumash Casino Resort to develop innovative ways to engage runners and support their journey through the entire Santa Barbara Wine Country experience.”
For more information about the event and to register, visit runsipsantabarbra.com.