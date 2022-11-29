Santa Barbara Zoo transforms into holiday 'ZooLights' night experience

The Santa Barbara Zoo is hosting a new seasonal tradition – ZooLights — through Sunday, Jan. 15 that transforms the grounds into a winter wonderland with oversized wildlife installations that light up the evening sky.
Guests are invited to the immersive holiday experience featuring thousands of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns aglow, and more than 50,000 LED bulbs in the form of animals and nature scenes of wild places from around the world.
There are also interactive areas, opportunities for photos with Santa (on select dates only), and wintry snacks and drinks for purchase.
ZooLights after hours is open to the public on scheduled days from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $22 per adult and $20 for children 2-12 years old. Zoo members are $2 off. Ticket prices vary by day and can be purchased online at www.sbzoo.org/zoolights
The Santa Barbara Zoo strives to host inclusive, accessible events that enable all individuals to engage and participate fully.
To request accommodations or for inquiries about accessibility, email the accessibility team at welcome@sbzoo.org
Photos: Santa Barbara Zoo's ZooLights festival brings colorful animal displays to life