The sounds, sights and smells of barbecue will return to the areas surrounding Pioneer Park this Saturday, May 13 when the Santa Maria Barbecue Festival returns from noon to 4 p.m.

Mimosas and brunch can wait for Sunday, and with the temperatures currently forecast to be in the mid to high 70s, sampling the handcrafted wares of talented local chefs should be a great way to spend an afternoon.

Don't be left outside the gates to smell the great cooking, individual and group tickets are still available for purchase online.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

