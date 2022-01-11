Santa Ynez Valley
Restaurant Weeks will return for its 12th consecutive year — from Jan. 17 to 31 — showcasing the region's culinary bounty.
Visit the Santa Ynez Valley noted, however, that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, participating restaurants and hours of operation are subject to change.
During the two-week foodie celebration, participating Santa Ynez Valley restaurants will offer curated, three-course prix fixe menus at price points of $30, $40 or $50, plus tax and gratuity.
Participating wineries and tasting rooms will feature special deals including two-for-one tastings, special tasting flights and discounts on bottle purchases.
The Wildling Museum is Solvang has closed its doors to the public through Jan. 24 out of an abundance of caution amid climbing COVID-19 cases, and will continue to assess the situation and act accordingly ...
Hundreds of Christmas trees went up in flames Friday night during Solvang's annual tree burn held at the empty field adjacent to Old Mission S…
Photos: Solvang's Julefest ends with traditional Christmas tree burn at Old Mission Santa Inés
