Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden inaugural "Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Festival" will kick off Friday, Dec. 2, showcasing thousands of glowing lights strung throughout the garden, including installments like LED animal figures and a rainbow display.
The evening festival will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and pick back up Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9, 10, 11, and again Dec. 16-18.
Each weekend, the immersive light experience will feature a Holiday Country Market with food, beer and wine, and activities such as Christmas carolers, falling snow, and photos with Santa.