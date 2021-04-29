Santa Ynez Valley Clean Team announces May schedule

The Santa Ynez Valley Clean Team will continue to meet on Saturdays through the month of May, cleaning various stretches of roadways for an hour, starting at 8 a.m. Adult volunteers are invited to join.
Additional cleanup dates are as follows:
- May 1: Clean up downtown Santa Ynez; meet at Brothers Restaurant, 3539 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez
- May 8: Clean up Santa Rosa Road; meet at entrance to Sanford Winery, 5010 Santa Rosa Road, Lompoc
- May 15: Clean up Refugio Road; meet at junction of Highway 246 and Refugio Road
- May 22: Clean up Zaca Station Road; meet at junction of Highway 101 and Zaca Station Road
- May 29: Clean up Foxen Canyon Road; meet at junction of Highway 154 and Foxen Canyon Road
The Clean Team supplies the bags, gloves and pickers.
For more information, contact group organizer Bill Connell at wconnell@connellandersen.com
Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.
