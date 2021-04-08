You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Ynez Valley Clean Team gets back to work cleaning local roadways

Valley Clean Team volunteers gather on Saturdays to collect litter along Santa Ynez Valley roads. 

 Photo by William F. Connell

The Santa Ynez Valley Clean Team has been given the green light by county officials to restart cleanup efforts, according to group organizer Bill Connell. 

County officials requested in early March that team members halt their efforts along Valley roads until they completed mandatory safety training.

On March 31, Connell informed members that clearance had been given and that community volunteers could again hit the highways. 

"Our county officials have fully equipped us, given us signs, horns, bags and several of us had extensive safety briefings," Connell wrote in his email to the team.

The group will continue meeting at Saturday to clean various stretches of roadways from 8 to 9 a.m. Adult volunteers are invited to join and will be given bags, gloves and pickers. 

Cleanup dates for the month are as follows (note 8:30 a.m. start time on April 17):

  • April 3: meet at Baseline and Mora Roads and head off in all directions;
  • April 10: meet in Happy Canyon at Alisos Road and work up toward Figueroa Mountain;
  • April 17: join with Carol Gregory’s group at 8:30 a.m. to help clear Highway 154 from Mattei’s to the Highway 101 intersection
  • April 24: meet on Alamo Pintado Road and Baseline near Ballard Inn

Additional dates will be announced.

For more information, contact Connell at wconnell@connellandersen.com.

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

