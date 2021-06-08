The Santa Ynez Valley Clean Team will not disband for the summer like in past years, as two members have volunteered to steer the group into November until group organizer Bill Connell's return from out of town.
Connell has asked members to "stay tuned" for further developments.
In the meantime, members will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Roblar Avenue and Highway 154 junction, covering roads in all directions.
The Clean Team supplies the bags, gloves and pickers.
For more information, contact Connell at wconnell@connellandersen.com