Santa Ynez Valley Flat Fender Friends announces 'unofficial 4th of July Parade'

Santa Ynez Valley Flat Fender Friends announces 'unofficial 4th of July Parade'

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
070416 Solvang Fourth of July 12.jpg
Buy Now

Jeeps from the group Flat Fender Friends carry veterans as they ride down Mission Drive during the 2016 Independence Day Parade in Solvang.

 Frank Cowan Contributor

Flat Fender Friends club president Dennis Beebe announced that despite Solvang's annual fireworks show and 4th of July parade being canceled, the military Jeep club will hold an unofficial Independence Day parade this Saturday. 

"Even though Solvang was unable to obtain a permit for the 4th of July parade because of health restrictions due to the virus — there will be a parade," Beebe said.

Solvang's "unofficial parade" will take place this Saturday at 11 a.m., featuring a small group of Flat Fender club Jeeps and other military vehicles, as well as local guests the Ford Model A car club.

Taking the "usual parade route", Beebe says the patriotic show will roll through Solvang's town center at Copenhagen Drive, which will be opened to parade entrants for day access.

The convoy will then proceed through the towns of Santa Ynez, Buellton and Los Olivos before returning to Copenhagen Drive to park for public display.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Beverly Jean Anderson
Obituaries

Beverly Jean Anderson

Beverly Jean (Skinner) Anderson, loving wife and mother, died at age 82 on June 13, 2020 at Lompoc Hospital from complications of pneumonia. B…

Obituaries

Ralph "Lefty" Signorelli

  • Updated

Ralph "Lefty Signorelli, 73, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away June 19, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mor…

Obituaries

Suzanne Lee Sousa

Suzanne Lee Sousa, 82, resident of Lompoc, passed away June 17, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors. www.s…

Obituaries

James M. Walker

James M. Walker, born July 13, 1958, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Van Nuys CA, he was born in Anaconda MT, to Raymond William Walker…

Obituaries

Derek Douglas Dixon

Derek Douglas Dixon, 33, resident of Lompoc, passed away June 11, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors. www…

Obituaries

Michael T. Kraus

Michael T. Kraus, 53, of Lompoc, died June 16, 2020. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors. Starbucklind.com

Dear Abby: Mom tries to patch rift between two daughters
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Mom tries to patch rift between two daughters

DEAR ABBY: I have three beautiful daughters. The oldest moved to Wisconsin some years ago. About a year ago, my middle daughter went to visit her. My older daughter said something about politics that the younger one didn't like, and since then the younger one refuses to communicate with her, which is breaking my heart. My older daughter asked if I could help by talking to her. 

Hobart "Paul" Jones
Obituaries

Hobart "Paul" Jones

Hobart “Paul” Jones, age 85, of Redlands, CA died on June 5, 2020 after living with Alzheimer's for the last ten years. He passed peacefully a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News