You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Ynez Valley Foundation receives $250K coronavirus response gift from Foley family
alert

Santa Ynez Valley Foundation receives $250K coronavirus response gift from Foley family

080520 Santa Ynez Valley Foundation COVID gift

Local seniors collect fresh produce funded in part by the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation and the "Food for SYV" coalition, created in response to the increased demand for food and necessities locally.

 Contributed Photo, Santa Ynez Valley Foundation

The Santa Ynez Valley Foundation this month received a $250,000 coronavirus relief fund donation from local winemakers and philanthropists, the Bill Foley family. The donation lends a financial boost to the nonprofit's relief fund that was launched in March to help expedite emergency grants to local charities responding to the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Hayley Firestone Jessup, president of the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation Board of Directors, the gift will ensure that the Valley Foundation can continue its support of Santa Ynez and Los Alamos valley organizations during the health crisis. 

“This is a truly transformative gift to the Valley Foundation,” Firestone Jessup said. “As we pivot to a more long-term strategy, we are exploring avenues to best support the local educational, cultural, senior citizen, and safety-net organizations on the front lines of response. These funds will help support the rebuilding of these organizations post-coronavirus.”

To date, the emergency relief fund has awarded over $75,000 to local organizations, in addition to providing grants to a variety of local nonprofits that are part of the "Food for SYV" coalition created in response to the increased demand for food and necessities locally.

Lindsey Foley, on behalf of the family, said they wanted to give back to the Valley — the place they call home, especially at this critical time.

“The Valley Foundation is uniquely positioned to distribute funds to local charities, across many different areas, that need donations the most,” she said.

One hundred percent of donations will be distributed to organizations in the Santa Ynez and Los Alamos Valleys to meet basic needs during the pandemic which include rent, food, and medical care.

To donate funds to the Valley Foundation’s Coronavirus Relief Fund, visit syvalleyfoundation.org. Checks can be mailed to 485 Alisal Road, Suite #272, Solvang, CA 93463. All donations are tax deductible. 

For more information about the Relief Fund or the Foundation, contact Executive Director Anne Christensen at syvf@verizon.net or 805-688-2991.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Donald Lee Green
Obituaries

Donald Lee Green

  • Updated

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Donald Lee Green (Coach) at his home in Brandon, FL on Wednesday July 15, 2020. At th…

Olga Garcia Gonzalez
Obituaries

Olga Garcia Gonzalez

  • Updated

Olga Ramona Garcia was born October 20, 1938, in Calexico California, to Pancho and Pancha Garcia. She resided the majority of her life in Lom…

Dear Abby: Business owner struck dumb by customer's bigoted rant
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Business owner struck dumb by customer's bigoted rant

  • Updated

DEAR ABBY: I am a small business owner. My store has local (repeat) and one-time customers. The other day, while checking out, one of my local customers spewed out a verbal and extremely bigoted rant. I was stunned speechless. I felt I should do something, but I wasn't sure what it should be. I have started losing sleep over it. If it happens again, should I remain silent and keep the peace, or stand up for all Americans and lose this customer and probably more? -- FREAKED OUT IN FLORIDA

Doris McGrath Hale
Obituaries

Doris McGrath Hale

With great sadness laced with wonderful memories, we bid farewell to our beautiful mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Doris McGrath Ha…

June L. Dildine
Obituaries

June L. Dildine

June L. Dildine of Lompoc died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the age of 83. She was born June 2, 1937, in Coalinga, California.

Dear Abby: Neighbors suspect caregiver of conducting affair next door
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Neighbors suspect caregiver of conducting affair next door

DEAR ABBY: We live next door to an 89-year-old woman, "Estelle." She's a "snowbird," meaning she is our neighbor for only part of the year. She has a devoted caretaker, "Iris," who visits her almost daily. Iris shops for her, brings in her mail, and helps her with laundry, bathing and many other intimate tasks.

+2
Robert Miles Coe
Obituaries

Robert Miles Coe

  • Updated

Bob Coe wore a bracelet inscribed Whatever It Takes and thats how he lived his life. He was the moral and intellectual compass to his children…

Obituaries

Larry C. Fondern

Larry C. Fondern, 60, resident of Satna Maria, CA passed away July 25, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, …

Obituaries

Larry Douglas Hendricks

Larry Douglas Hendricks, 76, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away July 31, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mor…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News