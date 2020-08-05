Santa Ynez Valley Foundation receives $250K coronavirus response gift from Foley family

The Santa Ynez Valley Foundation this month received a $250,000 coronavirus relief fund donation from local winemakers and philanthropists, the Bill Foley family. The donation lends a financial boost to the nonprofit's relief fund that was launched in March to help expedite emergency grants to local charities responding to the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Hayley Firestone Jessup, president of the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation Board of Directors, the gift will ensure that the Valley Foundation can continue its support of Santa Ynez and Los Alamos valley organizations during the health crisis.

“This is a truly transformative gift to the Valley Foundation,” Firestone Jessup said. “As we pivot to a more long-term strategy, we are exploring avenues to best support the local educational, cultural, senior citizen, and safety-net organizations on the front lines of response. These funds will help support the rebuilding of these organizations post-coronavirus.”

To date, the emergency relief fund has awarded over $75,000 to local organizations, in addition to providing grants to a variety of local nonprofits that are part of the "Food for SYV" coalition created in response to the increased demand for food and necessities locally.

Lindsey Foley, on behalf of the family, said they wanted to give back to the Valley — the place they call home, especially at this critical time.