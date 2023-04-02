032723 SYV Historical Museum

A new comprehensive exhibit, themed "The Evolution of the California Stock Saddle," is on display at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum and will open to the public Saturday, April 8, from 4 to 6 p.m.

A historic look back at the use of the stock saddle by the vaquero for work and play will unveil its evolutionary lineage dating back to the mid-1800s to today.

According to a museum spokeswoman, most of the saddles on exhibit represent a moment in time when the horse played an equal role to the rider and were more important than form just following function.

