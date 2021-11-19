The public is invited to celebrate all religions and traditions at the Nov. 23 Santa Ynez Valley Interfaith Thanksgiving Service at St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Church in Los Olivos.
"We gather together with our neighbors and friends of all faiths, or of none, to give thanks for the many blessings we enjoy in our diverse community. We invite you to join us," said Rev. Randall Day.
The evening interfaith gathering is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday and is sponsored by the Santa Ynez Valley Jewish community, Bethania Lutheran Church and St. Mark's-in-the-Valley, and representatives of Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist and other faith communities.
After the service, a reception in Stacy Hall will follow with refreshments from Los Olivos Wine Merchant and Café.
Participants are advised to dress warmly as doors and windows will be open, and are asked to be vaccinated and to wear a mask while indoors.
On Thursday, a short Thanksgiving service also will be held at St. Mark's Church at 9 a.m., with a duration of less than an hour, followed by simple refreshments in the Common Room.
"In a time of such polarization and struggle in our society, coming together from different backgrounds in gratitude for what we have and what we commit to work towards can be such a meaningful and powerful experience," said Pastor Chris Brown of Bethania Lutheran Church.
St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Church is located at 2901 Nojoqui Ave. in Los Olivos, one block west from the downtown flagpole and next to Mattei's Tavern.