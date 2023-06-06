Juneteenthh SYV.png

The 2023 Juneteenth SYV celebration, themed "Harlem Nights Renaissance," will take place Friday, June 16 in the ballroom of Craft House at Corque in Solvang, sporting a new sophisticated look with speakeasy vibes, comedy stand-up, spoken word poetry, and live music. Early bird tickets are available until June 8.

Santa Ynez Valley's annual Juneteenth celebration returns for a fourth year on Friday, June 16 sporting a change in format and "a swanky new angle" as organizers pull out all the stops at the Craft House at Corque in Solvang.

While past Juneteenth SYV celebrations held in downtown Solvang have primarily focused on a casual, family-friendly theme, this year "the festivities are all grown up," said event coordinator Vashti Wilson, who describes the event as a sophisticated, semi-formal evening of fun and cultural immersion.

"This event is open to the community, and the evening promises to deliver a sophisticated fête with speakeasy vibes, comedy stand-up, spoken word poetry, live music, the 360 photo booth, and a southern-themed dinner buffet," Wilson said.

