Santa Ynez Valley's annual Juneteenth celebration returns for a fourth year on Friday, June 16 sporting a change in format and "a swanky new angle" as organizers pull out all the stops at the Craft House at Corque in Solvang.
While past Juneteenth SYV celebrations held in downtown Solvang have primarily focused on a casual, family-friendly theme, this year "the festivities are all grown up," said event coordinator Vashti Wilson, who describes the event as a sophisticated, semi-formal evening of fun and cultural immersion.
"This event is open to the community, and the evening promises to deliver a sophisticated fête with speakeasy vibes, comedy stand-up, spoken word poetry, live music, the 360 photo booth, and a southern-themed dinner buffet," Wilson said.
The celebration, themed "Harlem Nights Renaissance," will be held from 7-10 p.m. in the ballroom of Craft House at Corque in Solvang, and feature a Southern dinner menu of fried green tomatoes, crab cakes, fondue, shrimp and grits, and Café DuMonde beignets with coffee.
Guests are encouraged to dress in their very best roaring '20s-themed attire and stay for a late night after-party with music by Lex the DJ.
Festivities also include a live auction — "perhaps the most memorable part of the evening," said Wilson — featuring art pieces by esteemed artists including Kahinde Wiley, artist for Barack Obama’s official portrait in the Smithsonian; a piece presented by the estate of the famed artist Jean-Michel Basquiat; and a mixed-media sculpture by Faith Ringgold, a Professor of Emeritus of Art at University California San Diego who was born in 1930 in Harlem, New York.
Juneteenth SYV is sponsored in collaboration with Pacific Pride Foundation, Madi’s Treasure Box Inc., Endowment for Youth Committee, High on the Hog Catering, The Fund for Santa Barbara, Marriott Santa Ynez Valley, SYV Pride, Visit SYV, County of Santa Barbara, Juneteenth Sawithnta Barbara and Moke Experience in Solvang.
Juneteenth is a national federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of the last enslaved Black Americans.
Ticket can be purchased at www.juneteenthsyv.com with early bird general admission at $99 per person, including dinner, until June 8. Tickets sales end June 14.
