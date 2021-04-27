Santa Ynez Valley libraries hosting virtual events centered around George Takei's book

Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries will host three virtual presentations in May as part of the ongoing Book to Action reading program centered around George Takei’s autobiographical memoir "They Called Us Enemy," which deals in themes of equity, diversity and inclusion.

The libraries announced that two of the virtual presentations will include firsthand experiences and family accounts of Japanese-American and German-American incarceration at detention centers across the country during World War II. The third presentation will feature artist Harmony Becker, who also is the illustrator behind Takei’s graphic novel.

The first presenter, June Aochi Berk, will speak at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 1, about “Camp Rohwer Memories.” Berk will discuss her family's incarceration when she was between the ages of 10 and 13 in the Rohwer Japanese-American relocation center in Arkansas.

Historical references reveal that between 1942 and 1945, more than 8,000 Japanese-Americans were interned in the 500-acre camp surrounded by armed guards and barbed wire, including Takei and his family.

A library spokeswoman said that during Berk's presentation, she will share her personal memories of that time, as well as the stories of other Japanese-American survivors of incarceration she has preserved via oral interviews.

Before retiring, Berk worked at the Japanese American National Museum, where she still volunteers today. She is active on many committees and boards.