The Solvang, Buellton and Goleta library branches will reopen to the public in limited capacity starting Wednesday afternoon, after nearly 15 months of closure due to the pandemic.

The new "express service" to be offered will allow as many as six people into the Solvang branch at one time during the hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting June 2, a spokeswoman for the Goleta Valley Library system said.

A limited number of public computers will be available and reservations to gain access to the Solvang Library can be made 24 hours in advance at tinyurl.com/SolvangExpressService or by calling 805-688-4214.

The Buellton branch on June 2 also reopens, but will only accommodate up to five patrons at a time on a first-come, first-served basis between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., the spokeswoman said. She noted that members can call the branch should special accommodations be needed at 805-688-3115.

Patrons of the Goleta Library will be welcomed into the branch on a first-come, first-served basis starting Tuesday. A 15 minute time allowance will be provided to patrons for selecting and checking out material at a self-checkout machine, using an Express computer, and/or browsing the Friends of the Library Book Sale.

Up to 25 people will be allowed in at a time, the spokeswoman noted.

"While we are thrilled to reopen, we want to remind the public that masks are required to enter the libraries," said Allison Gray, Goleta Valley Library director.

Gray explained that the library system will gradually increase its hours of operation and the number of people allowed in the buildings, and in the meantime, asks for patience while the libraries do their best to provide both sidewalk service and express service.

"We look forward to pre-pandemic levels of service soon,” she said.

According to the spokeswoman, all patrons aged 2 and up will be required to wear a mask inside the libraries and maintain at least six feet of distance from others. There also will be gloves and hand sanitizer available at the entrance and restrooms will remain closed, she noted.

Sidewalk service will remain available Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for those that prefer to quickly grab their book holds without entering the building.

Material available to check out, whether in-person or through sidewalk service, will be borrowed between Goleta, Solvang or Buellton branches, the spokeswoman said, adding that expanded Black Gold Service will resume sometime in July.

All library programming will continue to be held online only and can be accessed at engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8565