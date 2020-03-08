Santa Ynez Valley Natural History Society celebrates 20 years with outdoor community event

Background info

The founding meeting of the Society was held in the Studio at Sedgwick Reserve on April 16, 2000.

More than 35 individuals gathered on a cool spring day to share their ideas for a new organization devoted to the study and appreciation of natural history in the Santa Ynez Valley region.

Before the end of 2000, the Society became a nonprofit California corporation and had sponsored two field trips, three lectures, a workshop, and its first award for a student project.

Now, after 20 years of operation, the Society has hosted more than 200 programs, with outdoor field trips ranging from Morro Bay to Mount Pinos and free lectures that have covered the gamut of natural history subject areas from anthropology to zoology.