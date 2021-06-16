Teamwork has the potential to build great things and such was the case for two youth sports leagues who now have a water well to keep their 10-acre playing field green, along with a smaller utility bill to pay.
When rising water rates threatened the future of the Santa Ynez Valley PONY Baseball and American Youth Soccer Organization leagues that share costs to water the field at Santa Ynez Elementary School, Phil Martin set out to find a solution.
Martin, president of the PONY Baseball league, said he pitched the idea to build a water well on the school's property in 2018 after efforts to gain an exception from the water district to revert back to agricultural water rates were denied due to a county ordinance.
Prior to the water rate change in 2017, the leagues were tied to an agricultural rate that jointly cost .50 cents per gallon, or $11,000 to $14,000 annually. However, once the switchover to a residential rate took effect, the leagues were then responsible to split an annual bill of over $35,000.
“All of our yearly fundraising was going toward paying our water bill,” Martin explained. “People would ask where the money went, and I’d point to the grass. Splitting $37,000 each year with AYSO was an untenable situation. I thought the only real solution would be to drill a well. We needed to find a way to get it done.”
With a dream to become more self-sufficient, the two leagues renegotiated a 30-year lease with the Santa Ynez Elementary School District — replacing a less-attractive five-year lease, and set out to garner buy-in from the local community partners to help cover the cost of drilling a well in the most easterly part of the property.
"PONY Baseball had no reserves," Martin said, "but we were willing to contribute our blood, sweat and tears. So I made a lot of calls."
The first major contributors to get the ball rolling were the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, who committed $30,000 toward the $100,000 water well project, said Martin, adding that progress would have faltered without their pledge and subsequent donation.
According to Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, the tribe is a longtime supporter of youth sports.
"When we learned how valuable a water well could be on this field and how it could help our local youth baseball and soccer leagues, we wanted to help make it happen,” Kahn said. “We’re proud to be part of a community effort that benefits our local youth.”
Other contributors include Santa Ynez Valley Youth Rec board member Mark Moniot of Moniot Electric, and Mike McClellan of McClellan’s Equipment & Sanitation, who provided the equipment, materials, expertise and time to complete the project.
AYSO also received approval from its national charter to contribute funds, in addition to those local businesses that stepped up. Martin estimates that Richard Alexander of A&A Pump & Well Service donated $70,000 in equipment and labor to drill the well.
"It was a real team effort," he noted.
The project, which broke ground in May 2020 during the COVID-19 shutdown when no one was on the field, was completed this spring, just in time for PONY Baseball league practices and games.
"If you want to find a silver lining to COVID, that was it," Martin said. "It was the perfect time to put the well in, and no one was impacted."
According to Martin, the two leagues hope to focus future fundraising efforts on capital improvements to the facility that include solar power to cover the cost of electricity which drives the water well.
"We still have a lot to work on that since solar panels may not go well with baseball," he said, laughing. "But we're not there yet."