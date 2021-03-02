Santa Ynez Valley Polo Classic off and running Oct. 2

Santa Ynez Valley Polo Classic will return to Piocho Ranch at Happy Canyon Vineyard on Oct. 2, marking two years since the major fundraising event took place after its cancellation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
The classic, which is sponsored annually by local nonprofit Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People, aims to raise much-needed funds for social programs dedicated to improving the lives of adults and children in the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos.
According to a People Helping People spokeswoman, the needs of community members have multiplied many times over as a result of COVD-19’s economic impact.
Year to date, the organization’s spending on assistance related to housing and homelessness has jumped 156%, she said, adding that the cost of providing food to the unemployed and underemployed also has increased by 466% due to greater volume.
The classic — which will be redesigned to ensure the health and safety of the players, attendees, community partners and staff — will again be held at Piocho Ranch, where local resident Joel Baker, a renowned professional polo player and former coach of the U.S. polo team, will return as player coordinator, the spokeswoman said. Baker has supported People Helping People for more than 20 years, she added.
Further details will be announced in the coming weeks.
For more information about the SYV Polo Classic, visit www.syvpoloclassic.com.
