062522 SYV Pride Parade 04.JPG
Hancock College participants wave during the 2022 SYV Pride parade in Solvang. The annual parade and festival returns Saturday to downtown Solvang. 

 Len Wood, Contributor

The Santa Ynez Valley Pride Parade will roll through downtown Solvang Saturday, June 24 at 11 a.m., featuring colorful floats, dancing and music.

June is recognized as Pride month to acknowledge the impact LGBT people have had in the world.

The parade ends at Solvang Park where the annual family-friendly Pride Festival kicks off at 12 p.m., offering attendees an afternoon of live music, a bounce house for kids, a beer and wine garden sponsored by Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. and Camins 2 Dreams Winery, and food vendors that include Rudy’s Fresh Mexican Food and The Doggy Door hot dogs.

 

