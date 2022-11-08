111120 Solvang Vets Day 4.JPG
Buy Now

Veteran Ron Herbig of Lompoc addresses the crowd during the 2020 Veterans Day program held on the front lawn of the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall.

 Lisa André, Staff

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7139 will host a Veterans Day program at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall to honor all American veterans who have placed their lives on the line for freedom.

The program will be conducted inside the Veterans Hall Large Hall and include an American Legion flag-raising ceremony, songs by the Santa Ynez Valley Chorale and Santa Ynez Valley Wind Ensemble, and guest speakers from Vandenberg Space Force Base and Post 7139.

A luncheon in the American Legion wing will follow the program.

 

0
0
0
0
0