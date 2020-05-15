You are the owner of this article.
Santa Ynez Valley VFW, American Legion to hold modified Memorial Day events

Santa Ynez Valley VFW, American Legion to hold modified Memorial Day events

052719 Solvang Memorial Day 04.jpg

Grave markers decorated at St. Mark’s 2019 Garden Ceremony. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7139 and American Legion Post 160 held a ceremony to honor Memorial Day.

 Paul Matthies, Contributor

Due to social distancing guidelines, the Santa Ynez Valley VFW Post 7139 and American Legion Post 160 will be limiting public Memorial Day events this year. 

"Under the challenging COVID-19 social distancing and lockdown, we ask the public, with us, to remember and honor all service men and women who gave their lives to protect us, our freedoms, and way of life from the Civil War to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars," stated Alvin Salge, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7139.  

Members of both posts will honor fellow soldiers who lost their lives by placing American flags on all veteran graves located at the Mission, Chalk Hill, Oak Hill, and Saint Marks cemeteries. There will be no cemetery ceremonies held.

All veterans who would like to assist with placing flags at Oak Hill Cemetery are asked to show up at 9 a.m., on Saturday, May 23. 

Post members will also lower both Solvang Park and the Veterans Memorial Hall flags to half staff.

Flat Fender Club Jeeps and military vehicles honoring all veterans, will drive through downtown Solvang at 10 a.m. for the public to watch safely from a distance.

Everyone is asked to observe a moment of silence at noon on Memorial Day, May 25, to remember the 1.4 million soldiers who were lost to some 60 military actions over a 229-year span, said Salge.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

