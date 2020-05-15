Santa Ynez Valley VFW, American Legion to hold modified Memorial Day events

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Due to social distancing guidelines, the Santa Ynez Valley VFW Post 7139 and American Legion Post 160 will be limiting public Memorial Day events this year.

"Under the challenging COVID-19 social distancing and lockdown, we ask the public, with us, to remember and honor all service men and women who gave their lives to protect us, our freedoms, and way of life from the Civil War to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars," stated Alvin Salge, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7139.

Members of both posts will honor fellow soldiers who lost their lives by placing American flags on all veteran graves located at the Mission, Chalk Hill, Oak Hill, and Saint Marks cemeteries. There will be no cemetery ceremonies held.

All veterans who would like to assist with placing flags at Oak Hill Cemetery are asked to show up at 9 a.m., on Saturday, May 23.

Post members will also lower both Solvang Park and the Veterans Memorial Hall flags to half staff.

Flat Fender Club Jeeps and military vehicles honoring all veterans, will drive through downtown Solvang at 10 a.m. for the public to watch safely from a distance.