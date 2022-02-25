022422 Tales from the Tavern

Tales from the Tavern founders and siblings Carole Ann and Ron Colone will present the 2022 spring concert series in Santa Ynez.

 Contributed, Barry Sigman

The Tales from the Tavern concert series is set to make a return this spring, starting with a live performance by Robbie Fulks — described as an alternative country singer-songwriter — who will take the stage at the Maverick Saloon in Santa Ynez on March 2.

Five additional shows during the season will follow with performances by Tony Furtado and Forest Sun, Eliza Gilkyson with Nina Gerber, Glen Phillips, Martha Scanlan and Jonathan McEuen, as well as Johnathan McEuen and guests.

The live performance series, launched by siblings Ron Colone and Carole Ann Colone in 2003, each year hosts singers, songwriters and storytellers who travel from around the globe and has featured Grammy winners, Hall of Famers, National Medal of Arts recipients, grassroots legends and spoken word artists.

Among the notable names that have taken the stage in the nearly 20 years since its inception, are Donovan, Janis Ian, JD Souther, Shelby Lynne, Carlene Carter, Dan Hicks & the Hot Licks, Ian Tyson, John Stewart and Maria Muldaur. Other performing artists have included Tom Rush, Country Joe, Dave Alvin, Stephen Bishop, Ryan Bingham, Danny O’Keefe, John McEuen, John Corbett, Marcia Ball, Marshall Crenshaw and Karla Bonoff.

Show tickets are available for purchase at talesfromthetavern.com/tftt-concerts/.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0