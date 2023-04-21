Dear Readers: Lately, we have received numerous requests about recipes for sweets or desserts. Here is a recipe that should please anyone with a sweet tooth:
Heloise's Microwave Fudge
1 pound of powdered sugar
1/2 cup cocoa
1/4 teaspoon salt
6 tablespoons butter or margarine
4 tablespoons milk
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
Combine all the ingredients except the nuts in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high until all the ingredients in the mixture are melted and smooth. Remove and stir periodically.
When the mixture is smooth, remove the bowl from the microwave and stir in the nuts. Spread the candy into a buttered 9-by-5-inch loaf pan and allow to cool completely before cutting into bite-sized pieces.
If you're planning a bridal or baby shower, a birthday party, or any other occasion, homemade fudge and candy make an excellent addition to the festivities. To get a copy of "Heloise's Fudge and Other Recipes," just go to www.Heloise.com or send $2 to: Heloise/Fudge, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. My recipes are tasty, easy and quick to make. Plus, they are a real crowd pleaser! You'll be glad you have this when your family and friends are craving a treat. -- Heloise
SEND A GREAT HINT TO:
Heloise
P.O. Box 795001
San Antonio, TX 78279-5001
Fax: 1-210-HELOISE
Email: Heloise@Heloise.com
A BIG THANK YOU
Dear Heloise: I owe you a big "thank you" for all of your scam alerts. You warned people about the scam where a young man calls an elderly person and pretends to be their grandson. I got such a call the other day.
As it happens, I have two grandsons, so I asked him which one was calling -- to which he replied, "Oh, come on, Grandma, you know my voice." I told him I did not recognize him, but he kept insisting that he's been to my house many times. He kept pleading with me to send him $500 to get out of a Mexican jail. I just laughed at him before I finally hung up.
My two grandsons are twins, born 14 months ago in Michigan. I seriously doubt one of them is sitting in a Mexican jail while making phone calls for $500.
By the way, even though I asked repeatedly, the fellow who called never gave his name to me or any details as to why he was supposed to be in a Mexican jail. -- Joanna L., Fort Wayne, Indiana
IT'S GONE!
Dear Heloise: It seems all too often I would put something small (such as nail polish, lipstick, pens or other items) in my shopping cart, and when I would get to checkout, they had fallen out of my basket somewhere in the store. It's frustrating, believe me. I finally figured out that if I go to the produce area of the store, I could get a plastic bag, place all those tiny things inside the plastic bag and tie off the opening to keep everything together. -- Karen H., Oklahoma City
PREVENTING MOLDY CHEESE
Dear Heloise: I'm surprised you didn't suggest these when asked about preventing mold on cheese:
-- Buy smaller packages of cheese.
-- Cut cheese into smaller portions and freeze extra in a well-sealed freezer bag.
-- Wipe cheese with white vinegar (old wives' tale) to prolong life and prevent mold. -- Joyce Dulin, via email