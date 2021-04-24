You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Stand tall, set your sights on your long-term goals and make the necessary adjustments to ensure success. Refuse to let negativity set in or those opposed to your ideas interfere. Know what you want, and use the power of persuasion to get your way. When opportunity knocks, open the door. Romance is encouraged.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Go over details and make adjustments before making a decision that affects your income or finances. Take better care of your physical and mental well-being. Take a break and relax.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Check out professional opportunities and make adjustments to your resume. Be clear regarding your expectations and long-term goals. Challenge yourself and strive to be your very best.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take the high road and do what you can to help others. Discuss shared responsibilities. Keeping things fair will help dismiss discord. Make positive adjustments at home.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You don't have to put up with being bullied or taken for granted. If you don't like something, make adjustments. Refuse to let anyone limit your freedom of speech or your happiness.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A change of scenery will lift your spirits. A chance to discover something exciting will alter the way you think. Make personal adjustments that will push you in a new direction.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't get angry; get moving. Pick up information, gather your thoughts and strategize how best to move forward. Spend time developing something that interests you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A creative outlet will improve your state of mind. Do something that brings you joy, and you'll meet someone who shares your interests. Let go of what no longer works for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be open to suggestions and ready to take on new responsibilities. A partnership that is challenging and intense will pay off. Think about making some professional changes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You've got your ideas regarding how you want things done, but if you give others the freedom to do things their way, you will have more time to pay attention to what's most important to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Listen to others, but don't share your opinions. Keep the peace in order to avoid a family feud. Don't take a risk with your health. Keep your distance from those who don't abide by the rules.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Emotions will surface. Address issues quickly to turn a difficult situation into something new and exciting. Don't let someone from your past meddle in your life.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Consider the pros and cons of any situation you face. Listen carefully, ask questions and don't feel pressured to make a premature decision. Time is on your side.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Krys Brandon Ruiz
Obituaries

Krys Brandon Ruiz

Krys Brandon Ruiz, suddenly and tragically, passed away at twenty-six years-old, on the evening of March 28, 2021. The circumstances of his pa…

The Shock and Reality of Catching Covid After Being Vaccinated
Health & Fitness

The Shock and Reality of Catching Covid After Being Vaccinated

  • Updated

As more Americans every day are inoculated, a tiny but growing number are contending with the disturbing experience of getting covid despite having had one shot, or even two. In data released Thursday, the CDC reported that at least 5,800 people had fallen ill or tested positive for the coronavirus two weeks or more after they completed both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.

Death-notices

Donald J. Thiel

Donald J. Thiel of Lompoc died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the age of 63. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Obituaries

Sheldon Green

Sheldon Green was born on November 17, 1931 in Ganado, Texas to Frank and Opal Green. He had a brother, Kenneth, and a sister, LaVina. He grew…

Dear Abby: Mom feels shunned when planned playdates never materialize
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Mom feels shunned when planned playdates never materialize

DEAR ABBY: I am a mom of two boys, 8 and 12. They both have best friends whose moms I like and I would like to be friends with. My problem is, when we set up a playdate for the boys or make plans, when the time comes around and I text them about it, I don't hear back from them at all. I have even left phone messages a couple of times.

Dear Abby: Needy woman takes advantage of co-worker's kindness
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Needy woman takes advantage of co-worker's kindness

DEAR ABBY: There is a woman where I work who is emotionally needy. My work is autonomous, but we are in the same group, so I have to interact with her to some extent. Early on, I made the mistake of offering her emotional support, thinking she was going through something temporary and her life would get better. This is not the case. Her life is an anxiety-ridden train wreck. She doesn't think she needs to see a therapist, which, I guess, makes sense since I have been performing that role.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News