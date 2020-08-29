You have permission to edit this article.
Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Perfection and control will be your tickets to success this year. You can change your future if you are practical and forward-thinking. Happiness begins with you. Sort out problems so that you can move freely in a direction that suits you mentally, emotionally and romantically.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Implement the changes required to head down an exciting path. Be honest regarding what you want, and don't settle for less. The time to make a longed-for lifestyle change is now, so get moving.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Listen to your inner voice and do your best to avoid troublemakers. Don't feel obligated to do someone else's job when you haven't completed your own tasks. Take better care of your health.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Engage in discussions that will help clarify family or community problems. Your input will be highly regarded. Love is favored. Make unique plans for two.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be careful how much information you share about your personal life or plans. Someone will misinterpret what you say. Make self-improvement and a healthier lifestyle your priorities.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Pay attention to living expenses and the price of projects you want to pursue. You can accomplish plenty, as long as you are reasonable. A change at home will bring you closer to a loved one.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't take a risk with your health or money. Avoid crowds, use common sense and say no to anyone who asks for too much. Be frank regarding your intentions and desires.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Stay focused on what you are trying to achieve. The help you have given others will put you in an excellent position to call in favors. It's time to bring about the changes that will make you happy.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Focus on a concrete plan. If you want to change the way you earn your living without giving up what you've worked so hard to achieve, you have to remain calm and canny.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Look at your options, and choose a path that enhances your reputation. Do what others expect for now, and look for new ways to use your skills as you move forward.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Problems with loved ones will fester if you are vague or inconsistent. Someone from your past will want to reconnect, but sometimes it's best to leave yesterday behind.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Go with the flow. Don't fear trying something new. Shake off negativity and embrace the future with optimism and an open heart. Take control of your happiness, and make romance a priority.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Do the legwork if you want to get ahead. Less talk and more action will discourage interference. Don't take a risk with your health, cash or emotions. Follow the path that's best for you.

