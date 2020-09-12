You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

A change of attitude will lead to a new adventure. Revisit old problems and make adjustments to ensure you don't repeat your mistakes. Greater opportunity will come your way if you adapt to the changes going on around you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Consider what someone asks you to do and then determine the risks. A change is necessary. Figuring out what's best for you will be the key to your success.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Work with what you have. Overdoing it will lead to financial and emotional problems. Do your best to get along with others, but not at the expense of going into debt or putting your health at risk.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You'll see situations differently if you are open-minded, seek knowledge and information, and are dedicated to finding out the truth. Don't let a change someone makes upset you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Spend more time taking care of your financial and physical well-being. Refuse to let anyone handle personal matters for you. Stay in control. Avoid joint ventures and risky situations.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You'll change your mind regarding a lifestyle or domestic matter. Call on someone you trust to give you good advice regarding your options to come up with a workable solution.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Channel your energy into clearing up unfinished business. Look at personal investments as a safety net. A backup plan will ease your mind and make it easier for you to deal with everyday life.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Look for alternative ways to socialize that will not jeopardize your health or financial well-being. Share your feelings with a loved one and put a plan in place that gives you incentive to work hard.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Be a leader. Know your worth and don't back down. Your strength and conviction will encourage others to listen to what you have to say. Don't let emotions interfere with common sense.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll have decisions to make regarding how you balance your time. Look at the possibilities and consider what will help you appease everyone, including yourself.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Pay more attention to your fitness and diet. Protect yourself from risky situations that could affect your finances, contracts or health. Keep matters in perspective. Love and romance are on the rise.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Say less and do more. Your reputation depends on your actions, not on empty promises. Look for innovative solutions to volatile situations. Anger will not be the answer.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Charm, intelligence, kindness and common sense will be the way to go. Put your energy into what matters to you and focus on using what you have going for you instead of trying unproven methods.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death-notices

Stacey Jurosky

Stacey Jurosky of Lompoc died Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the age of 39. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Death-notices

Gilbert Toribio Gonzales

Gilbert Toribio Gonzales, 86, resident of Lompoc, passed away September 2, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Direc…

Death-notices

Francis H. Beattie

Francis H. Beattie of Lompoc, California, died on Monday, August 17, 2020, at the age of 84. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors. starbucklind.com

Donald L. Kraus
Obituaries

Donald L. Kraus

Donald L. Kraus passed away peacefully on 2 August 2020, at the age of 79. Don was born in Johnsburg, Wisconsin to Walter and Mildred Kraus on…

Phyllis Jean Moore
Obituaries

Phyllis Jean Moore

Mrs. Phil (Phyllis Jean) Moore, 95, of Lompoc, California, died peacefully at her home on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

Gloria Ernberg
Obituaries

Gloria Ernberg

On Saturday, August 15th, 2020, Gloria Marie Ernberg, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 89 in Lompoc, CA.

Donald P. Brown, Jr.
Obituaries

Donald P. Brown, Jr.

His work was done here on earth. When the Lord saw fit, he called his name, Donald Phillip Brown answered the call and joined the heavenly fat…

Dear Abby: Attention paid to ex-fiancee angers wife for 20 years
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Attention paid to ex-fiancee angers wife for 20 years

DEAR ABBY: My wife of 10 years keeps all kinds of secrets from me. We let her adult daughter, "Maude," move in. Maude is 35 and has one daughter. I recently found out that Maude is pregnant again. I heard they had decided to "surprise me" with the news. (The father is the same guy as before.) I'm tired of being the third wheel, and I think it's time for me to call it quits. What do you think? -- STAY OR GO IN CONNECTICUT

Death-notices

Barbara A. Sevier

Barbara A. Sevier of Lompoc died Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the age of 81. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News