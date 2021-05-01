Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Go after and achieve your goals this year. Set high standards, and concentrate on what you need to do to reach your destination. Hone your skills, and update your qualifications to match the path you wish to follow. Personal growth will help you find your way to the top.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Refuse to let others dictate what you can and cannot pursue. Don't let doubt set in because someone doesn't agree with you or opts to take a different path. Be strong and do your own thing.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- If you take on too much at one time, you will end up spinning your wheels and going nowhere. Show discipline and fortitude, and you'll make a good impression.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You'll attract attention with the innovative way you deal with others. A change in a relationship will bring you closer to someone you enjoy being around. Romance is encouraged.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Stay on top of your responsibilities to put your mind at ease. An exciting job prospect will catch your eye. Before you get involved, consider its costs. Don't spend more than you can afford.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Refuse to let someone's indecisiveness get in your way. Personal improvements will lead to exciting connections and potential partnerships. Romance is in the stars.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- An emotional spat will ruin your day. Keep the peace, be compassionate and understanding, and go about your business. Expand your mind, and make emotional well-being your priority.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Refuse to let anyone dictate what you can or cannot do. Focus on creative endeavors, meaningful partnerships and living life your way. Self-improvement will boost your confidence.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Stick to what you know and do well, and avoid outside interference. Don't mix business with pleasure. Look at the big picture, summarize what's important to you and follow your heart.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Make a change that will add to your comfort and bring your family unit closer. An opportunity to spice up your relationship with someone you love is favored.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Avoid getting into an argument. Don't feel the need to take a risk because someone else does. Give others the freedom to do as they please and go about your business.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Check out new job posts and you'll come across something that interests you. Join an online group that will reunite you with people from your past. Romance is on the rise.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Sit tight until you are ready to make your move. Keep your emotions under control, and choose peace over discord to avoid interference. You'll achieve the most if you decide to work alone.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!