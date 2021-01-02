Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Consider what you have already achieved and what you want to pursue. Change may entice you, but review your motives before you plunge into something risky or costly. Frustration will take over if you make a mistake. Play it safe, and strive to ease stress. Do not create challenges that will leave you at odds down the road. Maintain balance and integrity.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Handle financial matters reasonably, and consider joint ventures that bring equal benefits to all involved. Choose physical and emotional well-being instead of indulgent behavior.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- A positive attitude will encourage others to back your interests. Let your actions lead the way, and rewards follow. A partnership will promote more remarkable success. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Preparation will make the difference between success and failure. Last-minute changes will ensure that you have everything in place before you step into the limelight. Don't take risks with your health.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Channel your energy into what you can accomplish, and you'll make progress. A lifestyle change is overdue, and the excitement of building a strong foundation for future endeavors looks promising.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Keep a low profile. A problem with a regulation or authority figure will arise if you haven't paid attention to the rules. Nurture domestic relationships.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You may not move forward traditionally, but the results will be better than anticipated. Romance and poor judgment are prevalent. Proceed with caution.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Follow the dots and figure out where your plans lead before you start something you may not be able to finish. Put your energy into something concrete.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Refrain from making a move or change, or agreeing to something if you aren't sure it's what you want. Pay attention to your physical and emotional well-being, and nurture a meaningful relationship.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Invite people who make you think to comment on your thoughts and plans. A collective point of view will motivate you to take the helm and move forward.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Discuss your ideas and note the suggestions you receive. Avoiding discord will make whatever transition you make more manageable. Romance is encouraged.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- How you manage your money, friendships and social activity will determine what sort of year lies ahead. Keep an open mind when dealing with friends and family.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Consider the information you gather and the source from which you draw your knowledge before you let it determine how you react. Romance is featured, but caution is encouraged.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!