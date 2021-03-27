Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Do whatever it takes to stabilize your life. Reach out to those who have something to offer, and work to expand your knowledge, skills and interests. Minimize problems with bureaucracy and institutions by keeping your records updated. Leave nothing to chance, and make self-improvement and romance priorities.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Sign up for something educational. What you learn today will help you improve your life. Stick to the truth and say what's on your mind, and you'll find out where you stand.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Explore your options, and organize a virtual event that offers mental stimulation. The information shared will spark all sorts of ideas about how to use your skills and services to get ahead.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll have a choice: You can put your talents to better use, or you can debate with someone who will never see things your way. Choose your friends carefully, and do what's best for you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't neglect the people you love. Take care of your responsibilities swiftly, then move on to more pleasurable pastimes. Share your feelings and discuss your intentions. Don't take a health risk.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Self-improvement projects will pay off. Get in shape; focus on nutrition and physical endurance. Spend time with someone who makes you happy and offers encouragement. Be open about your feelings and plans.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Be honest with yourself and do what's best for you. A change takes you in a direction that promises a better lifestyle. Don't let someone else's decision lead you down the wrong path.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Put your energy where it counts. Explore opportunities that excite you. Share your plans with a loved one, and you'll come up with a schedule that allows you to spend more time together.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't disregard what others are telling you; it may sound far-fetched, but it might be what you need to hear. An interesting path will lead to personal growth.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Look for the truth. How you handle situations will influence your reputation and personal life. Stick close to home and make adjustments that add to your comfort and convenience.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- An interesting way to bring in more cash will grab your attention. A couple of changes will help you lower your overhead and make room to focus on something new and exciting.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- A physical improvement will help you leave the past behind. Nurture what you have to work with, and don't look back. Physical action will pay off. Romance is on the rise.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't get angry; get moving. Head in a direction that is less stressful and aligns you with people who share your goals. Financial and domestic changes will pay off.
