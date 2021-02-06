Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Look for opportunities, and you shall receive them. Do your due diligence, ask plenty of questions and forge ahead with optimism. Take pride in what you do, then reap the rewards. Take control and make decisions that will ensure your happiness and success. Romance is in the stars.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take the plunge and do something that makes you happy. A creative outlet will help you find solutions. Plan something special for a loved one. Romance will enhance your life.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Keep your thoughts to yourself, and you'll avoid getting into an emotional situation that leads to uncertainty. Focus on helping others and making a difference.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You can pull things together and connect with people who will be of great help. Don't let a last-minute decision someone makes alter your objective. Spend some quality time with a loved one.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't put your plans in motion without the proper authorization. If you can't manage the fallout, don't shake things up. Go about your business behind closed doors.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Above all else, be honest about your expectations, feelings and plans. Failure to honor your commitments will lead to a loss of respect and status. Say what you mean.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Look over contracts and agreements, and make adjustments. Offer suggestions to a cause or group you want to help, but don't make a cash donation. Keep your promises.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Maintain the upper hand; don't give in to someone putting pressure on you. Recognize false information by doing your research, reading and listening to all sides of a situation.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Live, learn and grow. Don't take someone's word as gospel. Dig deep, and you'll discover the truth and a path that will lead to a better life. Make a change for the right reasons.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- A discussion with a friend or relative will make you question what you are doing. Before you make a change, consider what you want and what you might lose. Open your mind and see what happens.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Domestic issues will arise if you fall behind with your responsibilities. Take care of unfinished business before you try something new. A disagreement will unfold if you aren't careful.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You've got the edge, so stop letting others interfere in your decisions. Use your wiles to outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way. Pay more attention to the people you love.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't be fooled by hidden costs. Set a budget, get quotes in writing and seek out a second opinion. Handle shared expenses with care to avoid unexpected expenses.
