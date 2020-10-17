You have permission to edit this article.
Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Let go of what's not working for you in preparation for upcoming opportunities. You are heading into a transition period that will be enlightening mentally and emotionally. Trust and believe in yourself, and good things will come your way.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take a secretive approach to getting things done. Don't let someone intervene and throw your plans into disarray. Collect your thoughts, pay attention to detail and proceed quietly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Stop making excuses and follow through with your plans. Wasting time now will lead to setbacks later. An emotional incident will have a big impact. Take a chance and make a move.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Stick close to home and rethink how you want to do things. Refuse to let someone from your past meddle in your affairs. Fix up your space to accommodate your needs.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- How you handle others will determine how much help you receive. Criticism and complaints will not help, while incentives and encouragement will. Make romantic plans.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Be leery of offers from demanding people or a pushy salesperson. Go directly to the source to find out what's what. A proposal will not be as favorable as someone wants you to believe.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You can make a difference if you pitch in and help. Your insight, experience and understanding will inspire others. You'll receive information that can help your financial situation.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Be careful how you handle situations that can affect your reputation, position or status. A reserved approach will keep you out of trouble. Use intelligence and facts to encourage others to make better decisions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You've got the right idea, so don't hesitate. An outgoing approach will help you win the support you need. Changes at home or to the way you work will be beneficial.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Back away from questionable situations. Someone will take advantage of you if you buy into their plans. Play it safe, follow the rules and do your best to stay healthy.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Do what comes naturally and avoid getting involved in other people's plans. You'll come up with a great idea that will improve your life and an important relationship. Romance is favored.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't lose sight of your goals, regardless of what others do. Channel your energy into preparation. If you challenge yourself, you will make gains that exceed your expectations.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Learning something new will change your life. Personal growth, enlightenment and passion will encourage better relationships with the people who mean the most to you.

