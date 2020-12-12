Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Keep a low profile, and aggressively pursue what's important to you. The less personal information you offer others, the easier it will be to maneuver yourself into a comfortable position. Your intent to be self-sufficient will pay off and ensure that you aren't taken advantage of by emotionally manipulative individuals.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Do the work yourself to avoid damaging or misleading input. Don't let anger take over when new beginnings await you. Let go of the past, and head in a direction that promotes happiness.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- It's OK to be different. It may even help you avoid getting roped into something you don't want to do. A positive change in the way you live will lead to less stress.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Listen to complaints and digest what's said before you address issues openly. Have a plan in mind that is fair, and you'll get good results. Eliminate stress by doing something energetic.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Be the one to set the mood and ease stress. Putting more effort into pleasing others will encourage them to do the same in return. Romance is favored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take a unique approach to the way you do things, and it will lift your spirits and revitalize goals that you still want to achieve. Don't let uncertainty be your downfall.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A favorable decision regarding a meaningful relationship will lead to a change. Enjoy time spent with someone you love, and make plans to support what you both want to achieve.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You can accomplish something that's been pending for too long if you are diligent in your pursuits. Reassess a partnership if you feel it lacks equality, trust or honesty.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Pick up the slack if you feel someone is lagging. The way you handle situations can help you maneuver into a better position. Embrace change instead of hiding from it.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- If you let your emotions interfere in financial decisions, it will cost you. Be willing to put in the effort if you want to reap the rewards. Do your own thing.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Spend less time worrying about what others think or do. Be innovative, and gather the information that will encourage you to pursue your dreams. Romance is encouraged.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- An intellectual challenge will encourage you to use your creative attributes to bring in extra cash. Ignore negativity, and follow through with your projects.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Put your house in order, and you'll be free to come and go as you please. Stop dreaming and start doing your part. It's up to you to choose the life you want to pursue.
