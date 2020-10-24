You have permission to edit this article.
Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Look at the pros and cons of every situation you face this year. Refuse to let your emotions lead the way. Balance, integrity and creativity will encourage better relationships, positive experiences and a future built on trust, hard work and cooperation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't start something you cannot finish. Emotional issues will surface if you disagree with someone close to you. Bringing up the past will fuel the fire. Act in kindness, not out of malice.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Observe much, but reveal little. Spend time fixing up your surroundings. Don't worry about what others do or think. Follow the path that makes the most sense to you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You may disagree with the people you live with or near, but it's best to listen so can reach a workable compromise. Finding a solution will put you in control.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Organize your finances and set a budget. When asked to participate in something that doesn't interest you, opt to do your own thing. Find a way to ease stress.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Look for a unique way to let someone know how much you care. A kind, simple gesture and some quality time spent together will suffice. Love is on the rise.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Put your energy where it counts. Do something to help your community. Utilize your knowledge and skills to improve your relationships and surroundings.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Let go of whatever isn't working for you and move on to new beginnings. A sensitive issue is best left alone for the time being. Keep your opinions to yourself.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Keep the ball moving. Don't rely on the information someone offers. Verify every word before you get involved in something risky. Avoid manipulative people.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A change will prove useful. Making adjustments to your surroundings or lifestyle will turn out better than anticipated. A joint venture will make you nervous, but the results will be worthwhile.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Physical activities that require thought, agility and strength will motivate you to take on something you've been reluctant to do in the past. It's time to walk away from what you cannot change.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll thrive on change. Use your intelligence, and be ready to jump at any opportunity that comes your way. Don't let anyone stand in your way or disrupt your plans.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Make affordable plans. If you overstep your budget or make promises you cannot keep, you'll have to backtrack. Be willing to put in the time and work required to finish what you start.

